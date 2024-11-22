NBA Great Oscar Robertson Detailed How Took High Road After Klu Klux Klan Incident In 1950s
Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson played in the NBA during a time segregation existed.
Whites and black did everything separately. About the only thing they did together was sports.
In 1959, Robertson received a hate letter from the Klu Klux Klan before a game. He detailed during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast.
"We were playing in the Dixie Classic," Robertson said. "I knew nothing about the Dixie Classic. I get a telegram that says if you go in there and play, they're going to shoot me."
Robertson, who was the first player to average a triple-double for a season, took the threat in stride. On game day, he even accommodated a white fan who appreciated his talents. It was his way of blocking out the negativity.
"Later on that day, I get a knock on the door," Robertson said. "It's a white kid from Alabama, some Alabama fraternity guy wanting to come get an autograph from me. What do you think I did? I autographed it for him. I'll never forget that as long I live. I was born in Tennessee. I never really thought that much about the Klan. Where I lived, we had a lot of relatives. Although the whites and blacks were separate, there was no going out and hanging somebody and nothing being done about it. They protected themselves."
