NBA Great Reggie Miller Still Haunted By One Blemish On Career
Reggie Miller had little to complain about his NBA career.
At one point, he was the league's career leading 3-point shooter. He played in an NBA Finals. He is a member of the Hall of Fame.
For most, this is satisfactory.
For Miller, he still has one regret.
He never won a championship for the Indiana Pacers.
"It will always haunt me not winning a `chip," Miller said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast. "It wouldn't haunt me as much if I was never so close."
While others like Charles Barkley downplay their lack of titles, it still stings Miller to have zero rings. He had several opportunities. In 1994, the Pacers lost to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. The next year, they lost to the Orlando Magic at the same stage. In 1998, they fell again in seven games to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.
In 2000, Miller finally made it to the Finals only to lose to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.
"I had opportunities," Miller said. "That's what hurts. I had opportunities and it just burns me because you want to win it for the guys in that locker room that run through a brick wall for you when you're the man."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Was the 1996 Draft class the best?
Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith roast Miami Heat
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA