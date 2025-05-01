Back In The Day NBA

NBA Great Reggie Miller Still Haunted By One Blemish On Career

Shandel Richardson

Unknown date, 1998; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller (31) on the court against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images
Reggie Miller had little to complain about his NBA career.

At one point, he was the league's career leading 3-point shooter. He played in an NBA Finals. He is a member of the Hall of Fame.

For most, this is satisfactory.

For Miller, he still has one regret.

He never won a championship for the Indiana Pacers.

"It will always haunt me not winning a `chip," Miller said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast. "It wouldn't haunt me as much if I was never so close."

Reggie Miller replays the nonstop loop of NBA postseason pitfalls Watch ALL THE SMOKE with the Indiana Pacers legend on YouTube ALLTHESMOKE NBA Pacers ReggieMiller NBAPlayoffs Hoops MattBarnes

Posted by Smoke in the House on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

While others like Charles Barkley downplay their lack of titles, it still stings Miller to have zero rings. He had several opportunities. In 1994, the Pacers lost to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. The next year, they lost to the Orlando Magic at the same stage. In 1998, they fell again in seven games to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

In 2000, Miller finally made it to the Finals only to lose to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.

"I had opportunities," Miller said. "That's what hurts. I had opportunities and it just burns me because you want to win it for the guys in that locker room that run through a brick wall for you when you're the man."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

