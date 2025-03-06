NBA Great Robert Parish Among Players With Records Considered "Unbreakable"
Today's NBA is dominated by the 3-point shot.
Teams can sometimes take many as 50 shots from the arc in one game. This is why former Boston Celtics center Robert Parish has perhaps one of the most "unbreakable" records in league history. The website RotoGrinders recently compiled a list of marks that will most likely never be touched.
Parish scoring 23,334 points without a 3-pointer topped the list.
The website wrote, "Parish attempted 6 3-point shots throughout his career without making a single one. The next closest player to Parish is Wayman Tisdale, with 12,878 career points."
The website lists other players like A.C. Green, Scott Skiles and Wilt Chamberlain with other records that will never get touched.
NASH NAMES PICK FOR MVP
Hall of Famer Steve Nash knows all about the NBA MVP debate.
He won the award twice during the 2000s with much controversy while playing for the Phoenix Suns. In an interview with FlashScore, Nash made his pick for MVP.
"I would say Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). You know, total respect to [Steph] Curry," Nash said. "I know I'm going to forget someone, but Jalen Brunson's been amazing. There's so many terrific guards out there. But Shai right now for me is, I think he's the MVP this year. I think he's just an incredible leader for his team (Oklahoma City Thunder). Great high character, 30 points a game, high efficiency, impossible in isolation to defend. So I would say Shai."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
X: @ShandelRich