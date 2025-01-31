Back In The Day NBA

NBA Great's "Killer" Mentality Candidly Compared To Ted Bundy

Shandel Richardson

Nov 25, 2024; Lahaina, Hawaii, USA; Former professional basketball player and Michigan State alumni, Earving “Magic” Johnson, center, watches the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Michigan State Spartans in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
Former NBA guard Cuttino Mobley found a different way to describe Hall of Famer's "killer" mentality on the basketball court.

He candidly compared Johnson to an actual killer. Mobley, who spent most of his career with the Houston Rockets in the late 1990s and early 2000s, likened Johnson to serial killer Ted Bundy.

In the 1970s, Bundy lured dozens of women with his charm and good looks before murdering them. After his capture, he was executed in 1989 in Florida.

In a basketball sense, Mobley said Johnson was like that during games. He was friendly with his peers on the court before embarrassing them.

"Magic was like Ted Bundy. So listen, my major is sports psychology," Mobley said on an appearance on Byron Scott's "House Call" podcast. "So Ted Bundy he amused all the girls, smiling he's laughing, the handsome guy but then later on he's going to kill you. That's Magic. Magic is gonna smile at you and everything and it's 15 assists, 10 rebounds. He'll kill you like that."

Posted by CTG SPORTS on Monday, January 27, 2025

During his career, Johnson indeed was one of the most feared players because of his talents. He introduced basketball to the big point guard. At 6-foot-9, he was the first of his kind. It led to winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers while teaming with the likes of Scott, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy.

And Johnson proved he was "killer" who always flashed a smile.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

