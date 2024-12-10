NBA Great Uses Stat To Place Michael Jordan Ahead Of LeBron James
NBA great Charles Barkley has repeatedly praised LeBron James over the years.
He's just not ready to place James ahead of Michael Jordan. Speaking on the Mark Jackson podcast, Barkley once again said Jordan is still the superior player.
This time, he used the 30-point games stat to justify it. Jordan has accomplished the feat 562 times compared to James' 559. Jordan did it in seven fewer games, too.
"I ain't never gonna shade LeBron. I love LeBron," Barkley said. "He's a good dude. He's a great, great player. But to not have passed in Michael in 30-point games .. that's an incredible stat. He's still behind Michael and he's played seven years longer. You've got to admit that's an interesting factoid."
WILT WANTS HIS DUE
Wilt Chamberlain always thought he was the best player in NBA history.
A collection of his interviews suggests he felt he was more accomplished than players with more titles. Chamberlain only won two championships during his career.
Before his death in 1999, Chamberlain said he was equally as deserving of the GOAT title as Jordan and LeBron James.
"It bothers me," Chamberlain said when asked about Jordan. " Because we all have our opinions and I don't think that I'm convinced with what he's doing, what he's done and how the game is going today that he's better than a number of people."
Jordan finished with six titles. Chamberlain still said that doesn't make Jordan or James a better player. He pointed out how Bill Russell won 11 rings with the Boston Celtics.
"I have a friend of mine who I talk to about once a week," Chamberlain said of Russell. "You know what he says about Michael's four championships? He doesn't say anything about it because he has 11."
