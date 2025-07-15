NBA Greats Respond To "(Bleep) The Lakers" Comment From Boston Celtics
Last month Hall of Famer Robert Parish extended the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry from the 1980s to today. He said he still hates the Lakers, saying he only respects Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Cooper and James Worthy.
Word eventually got back to the Lakers, including Cooper and Byron Scott.
"(Bleep) you Robert Parish, too," Cooper said on the Real Coach JB podcast. "You and all of them."
Scott quickly chimed in.
"(Bleep) the Celtics," Scott said. "He's the Chief [Parish's nickname] but not in LA. We might be scalping his (bleep) if he come out here. (Bleep) you and the horse you rode in on," Scott said. "That's all I gotta say. And the other thing I gotta say is you talking about you've got to respect Kareem for what he did off the court. You didn't respect them numbers he was putting up on your (bleep) on the court? Give him all his due respect."
The Lakers and Celtics met in the NBA Finals three times in the 1980s. The rivalry was initially fueled by Larry Bird and Magic Johnson but eventually spilled throughout the rosters.
"Like Chief said, it was the best rivalry in basketball," Scott said. "We hated they (bleep). They hated us. We're all retired. The good thing about it, I was coaching so I got a chance to run into Larry Bird on a number of occasions, Kevin McHale and the thing that we found out is we hated each other so much because we had the same mentality. We wanted to win. It wasn't about the name on the back of the jersey. It was about the name on the front. We wanted to represent our organizations with class."
