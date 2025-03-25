NBA Hall Of Famer Again Claps Back At Anthony Edwards Diss Of Older Generation
Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson isn't quite done with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
Johnson recently criticized Edwards again for his comments regarding the older generation last fall. Edwards said the league back in the 1980s and `90s had less-skilled players.
Johnson called out Edwards then and did it again last week while appearing on Byron Scott's Fastbreak podcast.
"Don't attack all the old school guys when you haven't done your homework," Johnson said. "First of all, Michael Jordan, Dr. J, Kobe, Clyde Drexler, I can keep going. Lot of guys, David Thompson, even before all of them, could walk on air."
Johnson said the newer stars should always respect the players who came before them. With that said, Johnson still has nothing but love for Edwards and today's generation of players. He remains a huge fan of Edwards.
"Slow down," Johnson said. "I don't want to ever go at nobody," Johnson said. "That's not who I am but if you're going to attack us like, `oh, the game was not high flying and as exciting.' Then I got to come back but I'm still a fan and I still watch him because I love his attitude. I love his smile. He's got great commercials. He's doing a great job. I just want to remind everybody it's still about one thing and that's winning."'
