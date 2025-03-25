Back In The Day NBA

NBA Hall Of Famer Again Claps Back At Anthony Edwards Diss Of Older Generation

Shandel Richardson

Mar 24, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson isn't quite done with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

Johnson recently criticized Edwards again for his comments regarding the older generation last fall. Edwards said the league back in the 1980s and `90s had less-skilled players.

Johnson called out Edwards then and did it again last week while appearing on Byron Scott's Fastbreak podcast.

"Don't attack all the old school guys when you haven't done your homework," Johnson said. "First of all, Michael Jordan, Dr. J, Kobe, Clyde Drexler, I can keep going. Lot of guys, David Thompson, even before all of them, could walk on air."

Johnson said the newer stars should always respect the players who came before them. With that said, Johnson still has nothing but love for Edwards and today's generation of players. He remains a huge fan of Edwards.

"Slow down," Johnson said. "I don't want to ever go at nobody," Johnson said. "That's not who I am but if you're going to attack us like, `oh, the game was not high flying and as exciting.' Then I got to come back but I'm still a fan and I still watch him because I love his attitude. I love his smile. He's got great commercials. He's doing a great job. I just want to remind everybody it's still about one thing and that's winning."'

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com