NBA Hall Of Famer Says Hakeem Olajuwon Was "Way Better" Than Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal is often considered among the most dominant players in NBA history.
But when it comes to the G.O.A.T debate, he is often left out of the discussion. Some refuse to even put him as one of the top three players at his position.
Most considered Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the best two but Hall of Famer Gary Payton made a pitch for Hakeem Olajuwon at No. 3. Payton said Olajuwon was "way better" than O'Neal.
"Dream had a lot of shake and bake," Payton said during a podcast appearance. "He could fade away on you. He got free throws. Shaq was more of a dominant basketball player.
Payton makes the claim despite O'Neal holding a 4-2 edge over Olajuwon in the titles category. Olajuwon did defeat O'Neal in the 1995 NBA Finals when he led the Houston Rockets past the Orlando Magic.
"I'm going to give it to Dream," said Payton, who teamed with O'Neal to win a title with the Miami Heat 2006. "But Dream could run the floor really well. Shaq could run the floor when he first got in the league. Then he became a player where you put it on the block and we had to double him because he was so strong. Shaq couldn't guard Dream and Shaq couldn't Yao Ming. That was the two that he couldn't deal with. He admits that, though."
