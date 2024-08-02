NBA Hall Of Famer Says Larry Bird Would "Mop" The Floor With JJ Redick
Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond has heard about all the videos on the Internet of fans saying they are "done with the `90s."
It is a movement that says players from yesterday are unable to keep pace with today's game. They say Michael Jordan would struggle against the new school. They feel LeBron James would dominate the 1980s.
Richmond calls it garbage.
"I think it's very disrespectful, no question about it," Richmond said in an interview with Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "I don't see many players giving it the disrespect but I think the fans in this generation, more so, of saying they're done with the `80s and `90s, don't respect what was before them."
Richmond especially took exception to players like Gilbert Arenas and JJ Redick bashing the past. In recent years, Redick has taken aim at Larry Bird. Redick, now the Los Angeles Lakers coach, said Bird wasn't one of the best five 3-point shooters in NBA history.
Bird played before the 3-pointer became a staple of the game.
"I've heard a couple of players like JJ Redick say something stupid about the players," Richmond said. "I just think it's idiotic to always disrespect the people who came before you."
As for Bird vs. Redick, Richmond said it's not even close.
"Bird would mop him up like it was no other," Richmond said. "I just think it's really disrespectful. I enjoy today's game. We all get too much of the barber shop talk ... I just think let's enjoy the generation of what we're seeing now."
On the LeBron vs. Jordan debate?
"We've never seen Michael and LeBron go up against each other, so it's all hearsay," Richmond said. "... It's all of our different opinions."
