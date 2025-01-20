Back In The Day NBA

NBA Hall Of Famer Sides With Michael Jordan In Feud With Scottie Pippen

Feb 10, 1987; Seattle, WA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins (21) in action against the Seattle Supersonics at the Center Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
NBA legend Michael Jordan is often associated with the rivalry he has with Detroit Pistons Bad Boy Isiah Thomas.

Their feud was legendary but it may not even be Jordan's most heated. Former teammate Scottie Pippen has often thrown shade at Jordan over the years. He even recently said he and Jordan were never friends during their playing days.

These issues between six-time championship teammates has caught the attention of their peers, including Atlanta Hawks great Dominique Wiklins.

Wilkins appeared to take Jordan's side during a podcast appearance.

"Sometimes, everybody wants to be the king and everybody can't," Wilkins said. "Scottie was skilled. There's no question. My only problem is, what is Scottie hoping to get out of this. Everybody that knows basketball, you don't win those rings without Jordan. Does Jordan win six rings without Scottie? Probably not but at the same time you don't even get in that position without MJ."

Jordan is considered the far superior player. He is often called the greatest in NBA history, getting competition from only LeBron James. Pippen always had the role of sidekick, which Wilkins says is more than fair.


"Anybody who played against Michael, you know how fierce of a competitor he was," Wilkins said. "But Scottie is dealing with something else. I don't know what it is. I wish I could I could tell you."

