NBA Names From The Past React To Start Of Second NBA Cup
In the 1980s and `90s, the only championship trophy NBA players could pursue was named after Larry O'Brien.
Now, players have another option during the season. The second NBA Cup starts Tuesday with eight games. Play opens with the Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics at 7 p.m (ET). Last year's tournament was won by the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.
The media company JAXFilms, created by Miami Heat broadcaster and longtime NBA analyst Jason Jackson, recently spoke with some former NBA personnel to give their thoughts on the new tournament.
FORMER NBA COACH P.J. CARLESIMO
"My reaction to the NBA Cup was that I was so skeptical," said Carlesimo, now an ESPN basketball analyst. "Is this too gimmicky? Is it going to catch on? ... It was incredible to be in Las Vegas [for the championship] the very first time and see the excitement and see how meaningful it was."
13-YEAR NBA VETERAN ANTONIO DANIELS
"After watching it in its inaugural season, I loved it," said Daniels, the No. 4 pick in the 1997 NBA draft who now is an analyst for the New Orleans Pelicans "... I feel like it's going to do nothing but pick up steam from here on out."
FORMER NBA ALL-ROOKIE FIRST-TEAMER BREVIN KNIGHT
"Games almost become like NCAA tournament games because they are one-offs but they mean so much in that one-off," said Knight, who played 13 NBA seasons.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
