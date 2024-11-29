NBA Superstar Gives Heartfelt Speech About Kobe Bryant's Impact On His Life
NBA legend Kobe Bryant inspired plenty of younger players during playing days.
One of them was All-Star Kyrie Irving, who shared a heartfelt story about Bryant on Thanksgiving. Irving talked about his conversation with Bryant after the Cleveland Cavaliers won the title in 2016.
"When somebody tells you to do something for the good of the team, it's not always going to sound like the best thing," Irving said. "You've got to know how to take that advice and apply it. For him, in 2016, he told me to really start isolating myself a little bit more to get a greater sense of who I am and how you have to approach every day."
Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2020, was one of Irving's biggest influences. Bryant was known for the "Mamba Mentality" because of his willingness to never accept losing. He won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers during his Hall of Fame career.
"It gave us a hero to look up to," Irving said. "But also, he didn't want to be look up to as a hero. He wanted to always let you know, `You want to be better than me. Don't strive to be where I'm at. Try to strive to get past me. If you can't get past me, keep striving for your own goals."'
