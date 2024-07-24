NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Reveals The Recreation Of Iconic Team USA Photo
The 2024 rendition of Team USA, highlighted by LeBron James and Stephen Curry, is one of the best since the 1992 'Dream Team'.
The most remembered aspect of the Michael Jordan-led team is an iconic photo of the Chicago Bulls legend with teammates Larry Bird and Magic. This picture was so cherished it motivated this year's Big Three of James, Curry, and Kevin Durant to recreate it.
"It’s special. Me, K [Durant] and LeBron took the [same] picture that MJ [Michael Jordan], Larry Bird and Magic [Johnson] took [during the 1992 Olympics]," Curry told reporter Marc J. Spears. "I can’t wait to get that on my wall and get them to sign it. It’s just an honor knowing what we’ve all done in our careers. The fact that we are the elder statesman with ’Bron still playing at a high level."
Fans were overjoyed with the news, claiming the photo will have heavy amounts of "aura." Aura is a word used in modern-day lingo to show the confidence and coolness of something.
Team USA will begin the group phase on the morning of July 28 against Serbia. It remains unknown if Durant will appear in this matchup. The USA is looking to redeem the failures of the 2023 FIBA World Cup team, bringing home the gold medal just as Jordan did in 1992.
