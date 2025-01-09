NBA Tough Guy Lived Up To Image As A Coach By Threatening To Slap `Franchise' Player
Charles Oakley was one of the toughest players to ever play in the NBA.
He was never afraid to fight on the court. There are plenty of stories of him fighting off the court.
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson recently revealed a story on the All The Smoke podcast of Oakley even almost fighting during his days as a coach. After his career ended, Oakley became an assistant with the Charlotte Bobcats.
Oakley informed players they weren't allowed to wear headgear during warmups. Gerald Wallace refused to listen.
"So Oak told him before the game, `We're not doing none of that. We're going to look professional,"' Jackson said. "So Gerald did it. Gerald's our franchise player. He yank it off Gerald's neck and throw it at him like, `we ain't doing that. I told you we ain't doing that."'
Afterward, Wallace went further by putting it back on.
That's all it took to set off Oakley.
Jackson continued the story, "That prompted Oakley to say, `I'm a see you after the game. I told you not to do it. All right? Remember that.' The coaches are walking out and all you is Oak make a U-Turn and go right back in front of Gerald Wallace and say, `Now, didn't I say I was going to slap you? I stood up and said, `Oak, you are a coach now. Please don't slap Gerald Wallace.''
SON OF THREE-TIME ALL-STAR MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF
Peja Stojakovic was one of the most feared shooters during his NBA career.
Now, his son, Andrej, doing the same at the NCAA level. He is the nation's 14th-leading score at 20.1 points a game for the California Golden Bears. The 6-foot-7 Stojakovic's game is similar to his father because both are solid shooters. NBAdraftnet.com lists him as the No. 37 prospect for 2025.
The elder Stojakovic was part of the Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry in the late 1990s. He could never get the Kings past the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Lakers. Stojakovic did finally get a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, helping them defeat the Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh Miami Heat.
He later returned to the Kings as assistant general manager.
