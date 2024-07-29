Never Forget: Kobe Bryant Booed In Hometown Of Philadelphia At 2002 All-Star Game
It should have been one of the most memorable moments of NBA great Kobe Bryant's career.
He scored 31 points in the 2002 All-Star game in Philadelphia. He earned MVP honors in his hometown. It was the ultimate chance for the homegrown talent to receive a shower of love.
In most cities, it would have happened. But not Philadelphia. They chose to boo Bryant during the game and when he was handed the trophy in the postgame.
"My feelings are hurt," Bryant said. "I'm just out there trying to play and have a good time. My feelings are hurt being from Philadelphia."
It is unknown why the fans chose to boo Bryant. It could have been because he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the way to winning their third straight title. The Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2000 NBA Finals.
"I don't know," Bryant said. "All I can do is just go out there and continue to play and have a good time and support the city in which I started my basketball career."
Still, it's hard to fathom why they would jeer one of the greatest players from the city. Bryant won five titles and was inducted into the Hall of Fame after being killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.
