New Jersey Nets Had Every Intention Of Drafting Kobe Bryant Until ...
Everyone knows how Kobe Bryant almost became a star for the Charlotte Hornets. Not many realize he also had the opportunity to play the New Jersey Nets. The move was supposed to happen at the 1996 NBA draft.
Longtime writer Jeff Pearlman tells the story on his Press Box Chronicles podcast about how Bryant got away from New Jersey. According to Pearlman, the Nets loved Bryant.
"The Nets wind up working out Kobe Bryant leading up to the draft four different times," Pearlman said. "They bring him to New Jersey and they (bleeping) love him. At one point, they have Kobe, Ed O'Bannon and another former first-round pick, Khalid Reeves, play each other in a one on one game and Kobe just lights them up."
And that's when agents interfered with history. Pearlman said Bryant's agent Arn Tellum didn't want to play for the Nets because they were an unpopular team at the time. Pearlman also claimed David Faulk, the agent for Kerry Kittles, wanted the Nets to draft him. Pearlman says Faulk threatened to prevent any of his clients from playing in New Jersey.
"Calipari stands up and he says, `Guys, here's what we're going to do: if Kerry Kittles is available at No. 8, we're taking Kerry Kittles,"' Pearlman said. If he's not there, we're taking Kobe Bryant."
The rest is history. Bryant became one of the greatest players in NBA history while Kittles only lasted a few years in the league.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY NBA COVERAGE
Kevin Durant mentored by NBA Legend
LeBron gets slighted by NFL Great