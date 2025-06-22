Back In The Day NBA

New York Knicks Great Deserves More Credit For Epic Game 7 NBA Finals Performance

Shandel Richardson

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket defended by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Ben Sheppard (26) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket defended by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Ben Sheppard (26) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA Hall of Famer Walt Frazier has one of the most overlooked performances in playoffs history. With the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder getting set for Game 7 of the NBA Finals tonight, some are talking about the best postseason efforts of the past.

Frazier scored 36 points with 19 assists and seven rebounds to lead the New York Knicks past the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1970 NBA Finals.

Here's what the New York Daily News wrote about the moment: "It’s known as the Willis Reed game, but Game 7 of the 1970 Finals went down as Frazier’s finest moment. Frazier scored 36 points on 12-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds and 19 assists to lead the Knicks to a 113-99 win over the Lakers — and the first championship in franchise history. The 19 assists remain a Finals Game 7 record."



NBA GREAT QUESTIONS MICHAEL JORDAN

Former NBA player Dwight Howard is no stranger to controversy. And he's back at it again. Howard recently caused a stir during an appearance on the PBD podcast last week. He started off by saying he was better than Michael Jordan in the dunk contest.

Jordan won the event twice while Howard was a one-time winner.

"I had more dunks than Michael for the dunk contest," Howard said. "What did Michael do in the dunk contest. He did the free throw line dunk and the windmill from outside the paint. That's easy."

Howard took the critique to another level with the next claim. Jordan was part of one of the most controversial dunk contests in league history. In 1988, he defeated Dominique Wilkins in the finals. Many felt Wilkins won because he had lots of powerful, new dunks. Jordan, meanwhile, earned a 50 for doing his signature free-throw line dunk for a second straight year.

Howard said Wilkins was robbed. He then offered the reason for the snub. At the time, Jordan was in the middle of building his Nike endorsement empire. He was arguably the most popular athlete in all of sports. The Nike Jordan Brand is still thriving today.

"He wasn't supposed to [win]," Howard said of Jordan. "Dominique won but they gave it to Mike. Nike cannot see anybody outside of Nike winning."

MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS COVERAGE

Webber weighs in on LeBron James' recent comments

T-Mac makes shocking claim about Kobe

Another ex-NBA player goes after Stephen A. Smith over Memphis comments

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here