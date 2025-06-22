New York Knicks Great Deserves More Credit For Epic Game 7 NBA Finals Performance
NBA Hall of Famer Walt Frazier has one of the most overlooked performances in playoffs history. With the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder getting set for Game 7 of the NBA Finals tonight, some are talking about the best postseason efforts of the past.
Frazier scored 36 points with 19 assists and seven rebounds to lead the New York Knicks past the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1970 NBA Finals.
Here's what the New York Daily News wrote about the moment: "It’s known as the Willis Reed game, but Game 7 of the 1970 Finals went down as Frazier’s finest moment. Frazier scored 36 points on 12-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds and 19 assists to lead the Knicks to a 113-99 win over the Lakers — and the first championship in franchise history. The 19 assists remain a Finals Game 7 record."
NBA GREAT QUESTIONS MICHAEL JORDAN
Former NBA player Dwight Howard is no stranger to controversy. And he's back at it again. Howard recently caused a stir during an appearance on the PBD podcast last week. He started off by saying he was better than Michael Jordan in the dunk contest.
Jordan won the event twice while Howard was a one-time winner.
"I had more dunks than Michael for the dunk contest," Howard said. "What did Michael do in the dunk contest. He did the free throw line dunk and the windmill from outside the paint. That's easy."
Howard took the critique to another level with the next claim. Jordan was part of one of the most controversial dunk contests in league history. In 1988, he defeated Dominique Wilkins in the finals. Many felt Wilkins won because he had lots of powerful, new dunks. Jordan, meanwhile, earned a 50 for doing his signature free-throw line dunk for a second straight year.
Howard said Wilkins was robbed. He then offered the reason for the snub. At the time, Jordan was in the middle of building his Nike endorsement empire. He was arguably the most popular athlete in all of sports. The Nike Jordan Brand is still thriving today.
"He wasn't supposed to [win]," Howard said of Jordan. "Dominique won but they gave it to Mike. Nike cannot see anybody outside of Nike winning."
