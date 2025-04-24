NFL Draft Hopeful Has Same "Mamba" Mentality As Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant influenced a lot of today's young NBA players.
Now, he's doing it for the newer generation in a different sport. This weekend, Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant is hoping to hear his name called during the NFL draft. It begins today in Green Bay.
Yes, his parents named him after the Hall of Fame basketball player. And, yes, Cobee Bryant has similar aspirations as the player he got his name from.
“I don’t want to be like Kobe Bryant. I want to be myself,” Cobee Bryant said earlier this year at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “But really, just living up to the name, because Kobe Bryant was a legend. I want to show the world, and I want to leave football a Hall of Famer. That’s what I’m aiming for right now.”
While at Kansas, Bryant was given the nickname "Hawk-Mamba." It was a mix of Kansas' mascot (Jayhawks) and Kobe Bryant's "Black Mamba" moniker.
Last year Bryant was a first-team All-Big 12 player. He finished with 37 tackles and four interceptions in 12 starts. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he is the No. 23 player at his position. He is projected high as a fourth-round pick.
