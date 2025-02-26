Nine-Time All-Star Shows Ultimate Sign Of Respect To Legend Kobe Bryant
The game was billed as Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic playing his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, since he was traded.
For Mavs guard Kyrie Irving, there was something more important. It was the first time he visited the Kobe and Gigi Bryant statues outside Crypto Arena. Irving made the visit during pregame.
"It meant everything to me. I needed that before game," Irving said. "I don't know if anybody has dealt with that avoiding feeling, avoid things that you know are going to be painful or hurt you. I hadn't been to the statue."
Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter accident in 2020, shocking the world. Irving said he finally built the strength to check out the statue.
"It's been a long time since i had to face something like that," Irving said. "Sitting there before the game probably wasn't ideal timing but i know I needed to do it ... I don't take those moments for granted."
HEISMAN WINNER REFLECTS ON NBA JOURNEY
In 1993, Charlie Ward was honored as the best player in college football.
He was expected to continue at the next level but his name was never called during the NFL draft that year.
"There wasn't any hard feelings toward the NFL," Ward said in an interview with NBC's Ahmad Rashad that spring. "It's a decision they made on not drafting me. They had their reasons for it. I'm a better man from it."
The snub caused Ward to focus on the NBA draft. He led Florida State to the national championship but was also a key member of the Seminoles basketball team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
"I'm working out now trying to better my skills, so I'll have a better chance," Ward said. "Hopefully, I can make someone's club."
Ward was eventually drafted in the first round by the New York Knicks. It led to an 11-year career with the Knicks, including an appearance in the NBA Finals.
Ward recently commented on it in a Facebook post.
"I want to talk about my rookie year," he wrote. "I only played 48 minutes the entire season. Yes that’s about one game put together... but what is a little known fact is I was in the gym before practice, after practice, before games and after games. Just because I won about every collegiate football award, was the “best QB in NY” and had helped my team to the Elite Eight, I was not going to be given playing time with the NY Knicks. So what did I do? What any champions does, I went to work."
