Orlando Magic Co-Founder and General Manager Pat Williams Passed Away At 84
Pat Williams, the man who was responsible for bringing professional basketball to Orlando has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications due to viral pneumonia.
Orlando Magic chairman Dan Devos and CEO Alex Martins issued a joint statement late Wednesday night announcing Williams' passing and praising his accomplishments.
"Pat Williams simply brought magic to Orlando. His accomplishments will always be remembered," the statement said, "He shined a light on what those who called Orlando home already knew - that Central Florida was a fabulous place to live, work and play. We all owe him a debt of gratitude and he certainly will be missed, but never forgotten."
The Williams family, in a statement issued through the team, said Williams will be missed by many. They also said he will be a welcoming presence in Heaven.
"We will miss him dearly, but his legacy will live on. He loved Orlando and will forever be etched into the heart of who we are," the family said. "In true Pat fashion, we can see him standing inside the gates of Heaven ready to welcome everyone and shake their hand, just as he did at Magic games."
NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement praising Williams. He spoke about the enthusiasm Williams brought to the league.
"There is no Orlando Magic without Pat Williams. He was held in such high regard in the basketball community and was a friend to me and so many generations of league executives," Silver said. "Pat was never at a loss for a kind an supportive word and always brought great enthusiasm to everything he did throughout his more than 50 years in the NBA.
"We express our heartfelt condolences to Pat's wife, Ruth, their family and the entire Magic organization."
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer took to social media to praise Williams and gave him his due.
