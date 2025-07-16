Rachel Nichols Sounds Off About Latest Kobe Bryant Slight
NBA great Kobe Bryant has taken his share of criticism the past few weeks. From Dwyane Wade saying Pau Gasol should have won Finals MVP in 2010 to Jeff Teague questioning his defense, Bryant has been in the news for the wrong reasons.
Most recently, Bleacher Report left him out of the top 10 on its list of 100 best players. Media personality Rachel Nichols was among the many who rushed to Bryant's defense. They feel he is among the league's best 10 players.
Here's what Nichols wrote in a Facebook post: "Still thinking about Kobe being 11 on this list and how insane that is. Also, if you don’t have Allen Iverson in your top 20, we can’t be friends. #GreatestLivingAmerican."
Here's the top 10: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Steph Curry.
Jordan and Abdul-Jabbar are the only players in the top 10 with more than Bryant's five championships. He has comparable stats with all of the others but many penalize him for playing alongside O'Neal for so many years. O'Neal and Bryant teamed on the Lakers to win three titles from 2000-03. Some viewed Bryant as a sidekick to O'Neal.
Regardless, it's hard to find a player more accomplished than Bryant. Perhaps he is deserving of a Top 10 spot but who do you replace him with?
MORE BACK IN THE DAY HOOPS NEWS
Ace Bailey trying to become next great No. 5 pick
Joe Dumars speaks on Zion Williamson