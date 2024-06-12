Rasheed Wallace Thinks It's OK For Jayson Tatum To Be Scottie Pippen In NBA Finals
Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace never averaged 20 points in a season during his career.
The closest he came was 19.3 in 2001-02 with the Portland Trail Blazers. He made up for it by always being an intangibles player, especially when he wasn't scoring.
So that's why he has no problem with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's play in the NBA Finals. Some have criticized Tatum for his lack of scoring against the Dallas Mavericks.
"I can do other things besides score," Wallace said recently on his podcast. "I can play some defense. I can rebound. I can do all the other faces of the game. If I'm having a [bad] game, I can go out here and still make sure you got a [bad] game, make sure I grab at least seven or eight boards. You figure this out all along as you're through this game. You know, like, `Damn, I ain't shooting well. Let me run the floor a little bit extra hard to get this layup."'
Tatum is the Celtics' third-leading scorer in the series at 17 points a game. He is behind Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday but is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists. Wallace compared it to the winning formula of Scottie Pippen when he played alongside Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s.
With Pippen leaving the scoring to Jordan and focusing on defense and other areas, the Bulls won six championships.
"It's other facets of the game," Wallace said. "To me, that's what it looks like [Tatum is] focusing on. I'm not just focused on me having the ball, going in my bag and jumpshot or going to the basket."
