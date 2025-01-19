Reggie Theus Clears The Air On Speculated Beef With Michael Jordan
Forty years later, former NBA guard Reggie Theus is unable to escape the stories.
He has heard rumors about a longstanding rift with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Theus only laughs these days about the speculation.
"And by the way, all the stories you hear about me and Michael: none of that (expletive) is true," Theus told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "None of that crap is true. It's ridiculous."
Before Jordan joined the Chicago Bulls during the 1984-85 season, Theus was the team's best player. Drafting Jordan led to trading Theus to the Kansas City Kings.
In the years after, there was much speculation about a beef between Theus and Jordan. Some alleged it was because Theus reportedly previously dated Jordan's wife, Juanita.
Then there was TNT analyst and former NBA player Kenny Smith telling another story in 2011 involving Theus and Jordan. Smith claimed Theus was upset about being replaced by a rookie. It prompted Jordan to make it personal the first time he faced Theus in the league.
Smith and Theus were teammates with the Kings at the time.
"So [Jordan] says ‘just tell Reggie that I’m going to get 45 tonight,"' Smith said. "So I went to the locker room and I said ‘Reggie, MJ said he was going to get 45 tonight’. So he ended up with 43. He comes into the locker room and says ‘I didn't get 45 but you gotta come to Chicago’. That’s supreme confidence.”'
Theus downplays it all.
"Listen, I don't need to repeat them [the rumors] because they're not worth repeating," Theus said. "That would just add credence to the story. I'll just put it this way: every single one of those stories you've heard are false. Every single one of them. My really good friend Kenny Smith, TNT, he tells stories. It's Kenny. He's talking trash. I get a kick out of it because I have to hear it. It's a shame. If it makes for someone's life to be more exciting, I guess it's OK. As long as I know."
Theus said he has met up with Jordan a few times since moving to Florida. He is now the basketball coach at Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona Beach.
"I've had the pleasure of hanging out with Michael since I've been in Florida," Theus said. "We had a phenomenal conversation about competing and having the opportunity to be closer after you play and after you compete against each other. As you get older, your relationships mean more to you."
Theus also said he thinks Jordan deserves most of the credit for leading the Bulls to six titles in the 1990s. It upset him when teammates started telling unflattering stories about Jordan after their careers ended.
"I resent the fact that so many people when they did the story on Michael, had so many negatives to say but yet they wear their championship rings proudly," Theus said. "They definitely wouldn't have gotten it if it wasn't for him."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
