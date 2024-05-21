Retired NBA Star Tracy McGrady Says "We Not Done With The `90s"
Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady has one message for today's NBA fans: He's not done with the `90s.
McGrady responded to the growing movement of fans who say that basketball from the 1980s and 1990s was less impressive than today's game. Social media personality
Mike Dion Peek was among the first to start the trend by posting video clips from that era accompanied with negative commentary.
In an Instagram post, McGrady said it's unfair to bash that era.
"I think this we done with the `90s, I don't disrespect the guys that paved the way for me to play this game of basketball," McGrady said. "Everything is about evolution. I was a fan of the `90s and watched those guys. Just because these new era players are a little bit more skilled and the game looks different, I still wouldn't disrespect the guys that came before me. They've allowed me to live out my dream and play the game of basketball."
McGrady, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2017, was drafted in the `90s. He came to the defense of players such as Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) and Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs), who had plenty success in the 2000s and 2010s.
"I think there's lots of disrespect to those types of players," McGrady said. "If you look at it, Tim Duncan played in the `90s. Kobe [Bryant] played in the `90s. The Spurs, when they beat the Miami Heat [in 2014], the `90s was still representing in the era that y'all say is weak. It makes no sense but I get it. It's all for social media. All good but those `90s players were some bad muthaf****."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com