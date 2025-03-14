Back In The Day NBA

Robert Horry States Case For Ex-Teammate As Best Big Man In NBA History

Shandel Richardson

Feb 15, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Shooting stars participant Robert Horry speaks to the media during the a press conference for the all star Saturday night participants at the Hilton Americas. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry fortunate enough to play with three of the best centers in league history.

He was teammates with Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets), Shaquille O'Neal (Los Angeles Lakers) and Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs).

When asked who was the best, Horry said Olajuwon. He gave his reasoning during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

"Dream is No. 1 by far," Horry said. "You have these guys who are quiet. The thing about Dream is he's a really quiet guy. You can't really get him to say much so we kind of veer away from him. We don't talk about him."

O'Neal was the more popular of the three because he combined charisma and charm with incredible talent. Duncan is considered one of the most fundamentally sound players in league history.

But Horry was more impressed with how Olajuwon developed his game after growing up a soccer player. Despite being a late bloomer, he won two titles with the Rockets and plenty of individual awards during his Hall of Fame career.

"But to me, if you look, at what he put together," Horry said. "Defensive Player of the Year, MVP in one season, all-time leading shot blocker. Those things that you look at, his history and what he's done for the game and how he started the game. This dude didn't play basketball growing up ... His body of work was just incredible."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com