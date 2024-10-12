Sam Mitchell Sounds Off On Co-Host Over Salary Remark, Issues Threat
Retired forward Sam Mitchell took his talents to TV following a disappointing one-season tenure as the Minnesota Timberwolves' coach.
Now, Mitchell is walking on thin ice with his role on NBA TV as well. He sounded off on his co-host Sam Miles on the set of NBA Gametime Live when Miles made a joke about salary.
"I'm surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show," Miles joked. "You know, I think like maybe you should do this pro bono, my friend."
Then, Mitchell went off.
"Last time I looked at my check, it's pretty close," Mitchell began. "So hey, I'm taking donations. Why don't you come off some of that money you got since you over there bragging about it? Oh, I'm sorry, did you rent your beach house out down in Florida during the hurricane, or how about your townhouse? You wanna call me out? I mean, c'mon."
"I know what you have and where you live, young fella, so you need to stop," Mitchell said. "You're the one who's crying poor destitute up here. Do I need to keep going on further, more and more, or do you want me to stop? I done told you, young fella, you're gonna stop messing with me on national TV. I done told you about that. Do I need to give out the address because you're not at home right now?"
Mitchell, the former Wolves forward, is yet to receive any punishment or respond to the sequence.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY NEWS
Anthony Edwards Critiques The Way Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Treated Teammates
New York Knicks Legend Reacts To Major Departures In Karl-Anthony Towns Trade
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook