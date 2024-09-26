Scottie Pippen Explains Iconic Red Shoes Moment During 1994 All Star Game
As much as Michael Jordan broke new ground with the Air Jordan shoe, it was Scottie Pippen who chartered a new course with his red Nike footwear during the 1994 NBA All Star game.
He laced up his now iconic red Nike Air Maestro sneakers during the game in Minneapolis. Pippen won the MVP after scoring 29 points and grabbing four steals as the East defeated the West 127-119.
Jordan was not present due to his first retirement.
For Pippen, it was a groundbreaking sneaker culture moment. Nobody had ever laced up bright red shoes before.
In turn, Pippen set a trend for players to wear customized sneakers for special occasions such as the All Star game. Chris Webber's red chrome C-Dubz and Tracy McGrady's one-red,-one-blue adidas were a continuation of what Pippen started.
Now, it is common for players to wear shoes in a wide variety of colors.
Pippen looks back at the time he laced up those shoes as a singular moment in his career in terms of marketing. He credits Nike for making it happen in a collective manner.
"It was teamwork," he said in an interview with Back in the Day Hoop on SI. "I was a Nike athlete and really working to promote a lot of their signature statement level shoes. I was promoting three, four pair of shoes during the season. It was great for me. I was just really starting to begin my career as a Nike basketball player and just have an awesome opportunity to wear a lot of beautiful shoes and to be a part of some great campaigns. It was pretty awesome. I really embraced that opportunity as a player."
The NBA legend is at work on an upcoming documentary about the legendary Game 5 ball from the 1991 NBA Finals being auctioned on the blockchain through cryptocurrency. It is a groundbreaking move which will be aimed at engaging fans as well as making them a part of history with history.
Pippen said he still has the 1994 red shoes, but won't say for sure if they are next to go up on the blockchain.
"I definitley still have those shoes, but not giving out any secrets right now," he said.
