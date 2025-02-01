Scottie Pippen Rarely Talks To NBA Hall Of Famer Because Of Disrespectful Dunk
NBA great Scottie Pippen had one of the best seasons in league history the year after Michael Jordan retired for the first time.
In the 1993-94 season, Pippen led the Bulls to 55 wins without Jordan. Many felt he should've won the MVP award that went to Houston Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon. Even though the Bulls were unable to extend a run of three straight titles, Pippen still gave fans a defining moment of the playoffs.
He dunked on New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing in their semifinal series in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
"I was so frustrated the play before that I didn't get a foul," Pippen said. "I don't know, I felt like I could touch the roof."
It is called one of the most disrespectful dunks in NBA history because Pippen walked over Ewing afterward. He was then seen delivering some words that made Ewing upset.
"I just sort of felt like Patrick falling and he kind of grabbed me," Pippen said. "I didn't do anything. It looks worse than what it is but I just tried to release his arm so his momentum would just let him fall so he wouldn't pull me down My momentum was still coming toward him and I ended up just walking on top of him. I said something I wouldn't want to repeat here."
As a result, Pippen said he and Ewing rarely speak.
"Still Patrick Ewing do not speak to me because of that dunk," Pippen said. "He won't speak to me but he'll kind of walk up to me and give me that punch in that side."
