Seven-Time NBA Champion Feels He Deserves A Spot In Hall Of Fame
During his time spent in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, Robert Horry hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy seven times as a champion.
He is called one of the greatest role players in league history. Horry never led any of his teams in scoring. He was never an NBA All-Star, however he knew how to hit big shots in clutch moments.
He got his nickname of "Big Shot Bob" after hitting shots like his last second three-pointer in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in 2002. The shot tied the series a two between the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings.
One thing has eluded Horry. He is not in the Hall of Fame.
One of his former coaches, Rudy Tomjanovich, wants it to change. He has gone on record stating Horry deserves it.
"He [Tomjanovich] said that for me and I shed a tear because a lot of people from the outside don't know the sacrifices that players do to make things better," Horry said to Nicole Gangani of SB Nation. "You think about so many guy that can score and do these things but they need to do in order to make a team better and I think one of those things that people forget or those that don't know basketball is that it's called "The Basketball Hall of Fame" not the "NBA Hall of Fame" and if you look at my basketball career, it speaks for itself.
"I love that Rudy T. backed me up and that's another reason why he's my favorite coach."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayHoops