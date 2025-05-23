Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Accomplish An NBA Feat For First Time In 25 Years
Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on pace to do something special.
After receiving the MVP trophy, he led the Thunder to a victory Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 38 points, eight assists and three steals. The Thunder lead the series 2-0.
“It felt really good,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I feel like my emotions were so high that I was a little bit tired out there, especially at the start. I was a little too juiced up. A special moment. I’m happy we won so I can really enjoy the last couple of days and soak it all up. That really helps. Shout out to the team. We played well again tonight and head to Minnesota up 2-0.”
Gilgeous-Alexander is now in position to join rare company. Only three players have led the league in scoring and won Finals MVP in the same season. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1971 before Michael Jordan accomplished it six times in the 1990s for the Chicago Bulls. The last player to do it was Shaquille O'Neal with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 32.7 points, is just two wins from having the opportunity to enter the select crowd. The Thunder would face either Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks in the Finals.
