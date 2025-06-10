Shaquille O'Neal Completely Debunks Most Questionable Claim In NBA History
There are plenty of skeptics regarding Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game in the NBA because the lack of footage.
Now, some are questioning his claim of sleeping with 20,000 women. Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was the latest to challenge it. He spoke about it recently on The Big Podcast. O'Neal said there is no way Chamberlain accomplished the feat.
"First of all, he didn't have no cell phone," O'Neal said. "How can you meet 20,000 [people] a day? If he would've said like 7,000, but he just went straight to 20,000. Get the (bleep) out of here. Ain't nobody bussing seven times a day."
O'Neal is serious about debunking the myth. He even studied it.
"I did the math on that," O'Neal said. "I like to simplify that. A thousand women a year for 20 years. Who the (bleep) knows 20,000 people. Get the (bleep) out of here."
