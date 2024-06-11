Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why He Rooted Against Charles Barkley Vs. Michael Jordan In 93 Finals
TNT analysts and Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal always go back and forth about their NBA careers.
The debates are usually even until O'Neal pulls out his trump card. He simply brings up the fact he has four titles compared to Barkley's zero. It is what separates Barkley from other superstars.
O'Neal recently took it to another level when he said he was thankful Barkley didn't win in his best chance at a championship. In the 1992-93 season, Barkley was the league MVP after leading the Phoenix Suns to the best record.
He led the Suns to the NBA Finals, where they faced Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls held a 3-2 lead in the series, but Game 7 would have been in Phoenix because the Suns held homecourt advantage.
In the closings seconds of Game 6, Bulls guard John Paxson hit the winning basket to keep Barkley from getting a ring. During an appearance on the Old Man And The Three podcast with J.J. Redick, O'Neal said he still savors that moment
“If [John] Paxson don't hit that shot, Mike don't have six [titles] and Charles has one," O'Neal said. "I'm glad Paxson hit that shot; I would hate to [expletive] see Charles with a ring."
Paxson's shot capped a Bulls three-peat. Jordan would win another three straight from 1996-98 after he returned to the NBA from retirement. And Barkley is still known as the star without a ring.
"Paxson, thank you. I'm glad you hit that shot," O'Neal said. "Charles with a ring? Oh my, you couldn't tell him nothing,”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com