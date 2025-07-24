Shaquille O'Neal Has Comical Reaction To Klay Thompson And Megan Thee Stallion
Ever since Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson announced their relationship, it has drawn reactions from music fans and basketball enthusiasts alike.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal isn't a believer in the two.
“[I’ll give it] six weeks,” O'Neal said to Mike Tyson on his podcast.
Tyson, on the other hand, jokingly lauded the new relationship about one of the rapper's most renowned incidents.
"She got sh*t for that p****, that might be lasting for a long time," Tyson said. "Six weeks ain't nothing, so you gotta give her some credit. She might have some stain power."
Only time will tell if they remain.
