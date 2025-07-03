Back In The Day NBA

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Shocking Truth About Relationship With Charles Barkley

Shandel Richardson

February 24, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; TNT anchor Kenny Smith introduces Team Shaq general manager Shaquille O'Neal and Team Chuck general manager Charles Barkley before the BBVA rising stars challenge at the Amway Center in Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal argued like an unhappy married couple for most of their time as co-hosts for TNT's Inside The NBA. It led many to believe the moments showed their actual feelings toward each other.

In reality, the two were just openly expressing their feelings. It was no animosity at all.

"A lot of people may think we don't like each other but it's two highly-qualified people arguing," O'Neal said on The Pivot Podcast with Channing Crowder and Ryan Clark. "The only time I question him is when he start going into championship mode. Then I got to go ... `How do you know?"'

Shaq Talks About Legendary San Antonio Women Comment From Charlies Barkley

Posted by Pivot Podcast on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Sadly, the Inside The NBA crew completed their last show on TNT last season. It was discontinued with the league moving coverage to Peacock/NBC. The good news is the show was picked up by ESPN. It is expected to keep the same crew.

Barkley addressed the move during the playoffs.

"There's an old saying when something passes, something is reborn," O'Neal said before Game 5 of Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks series. "Yes, it's the ending of the Inside The NBA on TNT but it's the new beginning for us."

The laughs and good times expect to continue, especially the arguments between Barkley and O'Neal. They are arguably the best sports analysts pairing in league history.

