Skip Bayless Feels Larry Bird Has A Strong Challenger To Long-Held Throne

Boston Celtics great Larry Bird has held the title for the longest of time. When it comes to white players in the NBA, he is generally regarded as the best in history. But there is now a challenger to his throne. At least according to media personality Skip Bayless.
On Thursday, Bayless made a comment about No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Here's what Bayless posted on X: "Cooper Flagg will be the best white American player since Larry Bird."
Those are strong words considering how Bird dominated the league during the 1980s. Bird led the Celtics to three championships in the decade, twice earning Finals MVP. He was also a three-time regular season MVP and 12-time All-Star.
Flagg is widely regarded as a generational talent, with some lumping him in the category with LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama. Flagg was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, where he has a chance to make an immediate impact. In his one season at Duke, he was named an All-American and Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.
It's still way too early to put him on the level as Bird, who won Rookie of the Year ahead of Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1980. It will be hard for Flagg to duplicate Bird this early because he's playing on a contending team that already features future Hall of Famers Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.
