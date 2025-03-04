Social Media Influencer Hilariously Takes Kenny Smith To Task Over Nickname
The "We Done With Da 90s" movement has taken plenty aim at Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.
Now, it's time to throw some shade at the likes of John Stockton, Robert Horry, Karl Malone and mostly Kenny Smith. He was known as "The Jet" during his playing days, but now we call him "Paper Airplane" after watching his highlights against the Utah Jazz from the 1994 Western Conference playoffs.
MICHEAL VS MAD MAX ALMOST HAPPENED
Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell was in awe almost every time he faced Michael Jordan during his career.
Maxwell talked about Jordan's impressive athleticism in a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
"Jumping everywhere," Maxwell said. "Every time I turn around, I'm looking at the bottom of that [expletive] shoe. I ain't never seen a [expletive] just spin and jump at the same time. I mean, just gone."
Jordan was the master of getting in the head of opponents. Maxwell said Jordan took it too far once to the point of it almost starting a fight between them. Maxwell was one of the most feisty players in league history but teammates separated them before any punches were thrown.
This [expletive] spinned and dunked on me," Maxwell. He hit me on the [butt] when we was running down the court. That's when I grabbed him, `hey man, keep your hands to yourself. Do not touch me."
KOBE FEATURED IN NEW DOCUMENTARY
NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant's credentials show he was a great basketball player.
He was also a great person.
Nothing displays this more than the new ESPN documentary "Eight On Eight" that shows his kind side. The film is a rehash of a story from 2021 written by ESPN's Jerry Bembry.
"It started a year after Kobe died," Bembry said. "When we [ESPN] did the Last Dance with Michael Jordan, I did a story "23 for 23" and just found these 23 incredible stories about Michael Jordan. So when Kobe passed away, I went to my editor and said, `We should do something with Kobe."'
ESPN has a new "8 For 8" Documentary on Kobe Bryant
In the article, Bembry caught up with eight people who had inspiring interactions with Bryant before he died in a helicopter crash in 2020. One story about him meeting a terminally ill five-year-old boy who was named Kobe surfaced after Bryant's death. Another focused on his relationship with a Toronto sports broadcaster.
All of them show Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, was more than just a basketball player.
"He did a lot of things away from basketball that people should know about," Bembry said. "I started doing some research. It was a really busy month but I found these incredible stories. It goes from a written story in 2021 to the documentary that got released in February."
