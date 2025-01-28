Son Of Five-Time `90s NBA Champion Has Strong Relationship With LeBron James
Rutgers guard Dylan Harper had the luxury of having a father who played in the NBA.
It has led to him developing friendships with some of the league's superstars. Among them is Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James.
Harper's father, Ron, played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and the Lakers. James recently spoke about his relationship Dylan Harper with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.
“He calls me ‘Unc and I call him nephew," James said after the Lakers' victory against the Charlotte Hornets Monday. "I love what he’s been doing at Rutgers, but I’ve been watching him for a long time now. A special kid, a special talent. He’s going to be really good in this league, and comes from a great family. Me and Harp, his pops, go a while back. I’m excited for what he’s been doing right now at Rutgers and what he’s going to continue to do in the future.”
The elder Harper won five championships during his career. He grabbed three with the Bulls while playing alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He then won a couple with the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Lakers.
Harper's older son, Ron Jr., has bounced around in the NBA since 2022. Dylan Harper is leading Rutgers in scoring as a freshman and is already considered a top prospect at the next level.
