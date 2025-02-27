Back In The Day NBA

Sonny Vaccaro Saw Something "Special" In Michael Jordan Before Changing Shoe Game

Shandel Richardson

Air Jordan Nike basketball shoes have a highly popular seller for decades. A new Hollywood movie, \"Air\" is being released this week. The film tells the story of how Michael Jordan's signature shoe line became a billion dollar industry. Shoe Jumpman Tongue / Ed Balint / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Jordan is the reason his shoe is the most popular in the world but he didn't do it alone.

He had a little help from Sonny Vaccaro, who is considered the founder of the shoe deal in the NBA. Vaccaro played a huge role in the Air Jordan phenomenon. He talked about it during a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.

“I saw something special in Michael before the world did. It wasn’t just about the game—it was the charisma, the potential to transcend basketball,” Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro is promoting his new book, Legends and Soles: The Memoir of an American Original. He talks about how helping transcend basketball by linking it with shoes and clothing apparel.

It all started with Jordan, the Chicago Bulls legend. They had a strong relationship when Vaccaro worked with Nike. He said things fell apart when Vaccaro took a job with rival adidas.

“We traveled the world together, I slept in his home. We did everything together.” Vaccaro said of Jordan. "It went left after I was let go and years had passed … There were other players who got closer to Michael. It went left because of the choice of other people to try and take it left."

WEBBER WARNS OF DANGERS OF LOAD MANAGEMENT

NBA great Chris Webber thinks the load management era is negatively impacting the past and could affect the future generation.

In recent years, the league has saw an increase in players taking off games for rest purposes. It has drawn criticism from fans and former players, who were used to strive to play a full 82-game schedule.

While speaking on "We Got Time Today" with Deion Sanders, Webber expressed how load management could change the way contracts are written.

"Pretty soon in the NBA, if we keep having time to take off and things like that, they're not going to have to guaranteed contracts," Webber said. "They're not only going to mess it up for them, but they're going to mess it up for the next generation. It's a responsibility. You're carrying a torch for those that have built this."

