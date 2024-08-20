Steve Kerr Tells Donald Trump To Go "Night Night" At DNC
Former Chicago Bulls guard Steve Kerr went back to the United Center to give a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday.
He was introduced with a video montage that included his winning shot in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals.
Kerr was welcomed with chants of "USA! USA!" in celebration of him coaching Team USA to the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He told young people who weren't around during the Bulls dynasty to look up Michael Jordan.
"It is so fun to be back here in the United Center," he said. "As you guys know a lot of good stuff has happened in this building, especially in the 90s. You young people google Michael Jordan and you can read all about it. "
He spoke about coaching the U.S. team to the gold medal.
"The last time I was in a packed basketball arena it was in Paris, France" he said. "Nine days ago some of the best players on earth. Twelve incredible American men came together to win Olympic gold."
Kerr then gave a shoutout to the U.S. women's team for winning their eighth consecutive gold.
"The next night I was back in that same building watching 12 more of the best players on earth," he said. "Our incredible American women do the same thing."
Kerr devoted much of his speech talking about leadership qualities. He spoke about the importance of dignity and character, the qualities he says Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have to lead the country.
He said he is working every day to get the out vote until election day on Nov. 5.
In closing, he evoked Steph Curry to send a message to Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump after the results come in.
"After the results are tallied that night," Kerr said. "We can in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump "Night Night!".
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
