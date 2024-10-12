Back In The Day NBA

That Time Magic Johnson Hilariously Hinted Michael Jordan Had Favorable Officiating

USA defeated Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game of the Barcelona Summer Olympics August 8, 1992. This was the original Dream Team, and was the first American Olympic team to feature active professional players from the NBA. The starting five consisted of Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen. The team has been described as one of the greatest sports team ever assembled.
During the 1992 Olympics, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird posed for an iconic photo.

The three NBA legends were part of the first group of NBA players to participate after only college stars were allowed to play. It was called the "Dream Team," often referred to as the most dominant collection of talent.

After taking bronze in 1988, the 1992 team rolled to the gold medal in Barcelona. It won by an average of 44 points.

When Magic Johnson Roast Michael Jordan

When the outtakes of that photo shoot were released, it revealed a hilarious interaction between Johnson and Jordan. As Johnson stood in the background, he took a shot at Jordan by suggesting he received favorable foul calls by referees.

"You can't get too close to Michael, it's a foul," Johnson said, laughing.

At the time, Johnson had retired after his HIV diagnosis. He left at the start of the 1991-92 season but was chosen to compete the following summer.

So Jordan responded.

"You haven't committed a foul in a year and a half," Jordan said. "Man, how can you talk? My goodness, I don't think you ever fouled out of a game. When did he ever foul out of a game?"

Many suggested Jordan did get more calls, especially during his championship years in the 1990s. While drawing plenty fouls, he only fouled out 10 times in his career.

