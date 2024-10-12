That Time Magic Johnson Hilariously Hinted Michael Jordan Had Favorable Officiating
During the 1992 Olympics, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird posed for an iconic photo.
The three NBA legends were part of the first group of NBA players to participate after only college stars were allowed to play. It was called the "Dream Team," often referred to as the most dominant collection of talent.
After taking bronze in 1988, the 1992 team rolled to the gold medal in Barcelona. It won by an average of 44 points.
When the outtakes of that photo shoot were released, it revealed a hilarious interaction between Johnson and Jordan. As Johnson stood in the background, he took a shot at Jordan by suggesting he received favorable foul calls by referees.
"You can't get too close to Michael, it's a foul," Johnson said, laughing.
At the time, Johnson had retired after his HIV diagnosis. He left at the start of the 1991-92 season but was chosen to compete the following summer.
So Jordan responded.
"You haven't committed a foul in a year and a half," Jordan said. "Man, how can you talk? My goodness, I don't think you ever fouled out of a game. When did he ever foul out of a game?"
Many suggested Jordan did get more calls, especially during his championship years in the 1990s. While drawing plenty fouls, he only fouled out 10 times in his career.
