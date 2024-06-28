There Was Only One NBA Great Who Beat Larry Bird, Magic Johnson And Michael Jordan
Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas often gets lost in the mix when it comes to talking all-time greats.
Thomas has all the credentials. He's won titles. He's in the Hall of Fame. He's one of the 50 greatest players in league history.
Still, it seems something is missing. Does Thomas get his due? Does he get enough credit for his accomplishments?
Dan Dakich of Outkick.com recently took the issue to task. He made the case for Thomas being the best point guard of all-time.
"I'll fight anybody that says Isiah Thomas isn't the best point guard in NBA history," Dakich said. "Nobody went through Bird, Magic and Jordan other than Isiah to win NBA titles. I want you to think about that just for a second. Nobody did that. Nobody won like Isiah."
Dakich makes a solid point.
After losing to Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics early in his career, Thomas finally knocked them off in 1988. It ended the Celtics' reign atop the Eastern Conference. At the time, Thomas was also in the middle of dominating Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons defeated the Bulls in the playoffs from 1988-90.
Thomas then completed the trifecta by beating Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1989 NBA Finals. Dakich made sure to let Thomas know this when he recently made an appearance on the show.
"I look at the world today and I say to myself, `Aight, a lot of great players but nobody did what you did back then,"' Dakich told Thomas. "Nobody did what you did. I say you're the best to ever play at the point guard position."
