Three-Time NBA Champion Takes Prominent Role With Sacramento Kings

Shandel Richardson

Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Former NBA player B.J. Armstrong has a new role with the Sacramento Kings.

On Wednesday, the organization announced the hiring of Armstrong as assistant general manager.

Armstrong is mostly known for his for the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. He was a key cog in the Bulls winning three straight titles from 1991-93.

The Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate is perhaps the most discussed in NBA history.

James has the longevity while Jordan has the championships. A few years back, Hall of Famer Julius Erving weighed in on the subject.

At the time, he said it is unfair to judge players based on championships because basketball is a team game.

"The game is a team sport," Erving said while speaking with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless. "Individuals don't win championships. Teams win championships. You're only as good as the team can take you."

It appears Erving was defending James for the shortcomings in the Finals. The interview was conducted before James won his fourth championship, with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Jordan backers always bring up his 6-0 record in the Finals.


"3-5 doesn't mean anything to me," Erving said. "I'm more impressed with eight Finals than I am with the record in the Finals.

