TNT's Charles Barkley Drops Truth Bomb On Luke Doncic-LeBron James Pairing
Count TNT analyst Charles Barkley among those who are skeptical about the pairing of Luka Doncic and LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Barkley spoke of the new teammates during an appearance on NBA TV with Greg Anthony.
"This thing is not going to be smooth in LA with him and LeBron because both of them want the ball 100 percent of the time," Barkley said. "Luka does not move without the ball. LeBron does not move without the ball."
Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers Saturday night in exchange for Anthony Davis. Both Doncic and James have been primary ball-handlers throughout their careers.
Some felt the Mavericks would have similar issues with Doncic playing alongside Kyrie Irving, another player who wants the ball in his hands. Last year the two led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics.
Irving and James also played well together for the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a championship in 2017 and reaching four straight Finals.
Still, Barkley thinks it will take time for Doncic and James to mesh.
"There's going to be some serious growing pains when those two try to play together," Barkley said. "They're both great players, don't get me wrong. But LeBron wants the ball and Luka definitely wants the ball. It's going to be very interesting how that works out."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA