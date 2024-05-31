Tracy McGrady Calls Mythical Allen Iverson-Kyrie Irving Matchup A Push
Their play on the basketball court is often referred to as similar.
Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving are almost spitting images. Both are elite ball-handlers. Both can create their own shot. Both are explosive athletes.
They played in different eras, with Iverson dominating the 1990s and early 2000s and Irving on the verge of a second NBA championship. He faces the Boston Celtics in the Finals starting Thursday.
So the question is this: Who was better?
NBA great Tracy McGrady was posted the question during a recent appearance on his podcast.
"When you talk about skilled players that have played in the NBA, Kyrie is at the top of that list of probably being one of the most skilled players we've ever seen," McGrady said. "Allen Iverson, when you talk about killers mentality in this game, is at the top of that list of having that mentality and being a competitor.
Iverson was the top pick in the draft of the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996. Irving was the same for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011. Both of them were called bad teammates at times because of their behavior but found their way around the league.
Irving is on his fourth team while Iverson spent most of his career with the Sixers before stints with the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons.
Still, McGrady was unable to pick the better player.
"Both of these guys are huge competitors," McGrady said. "If you play a seven-game series, Kyrie would win some. AI would win some. Take your pick."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com