Two-Time All-Star Explains How John Stockton Welcomed Him To NBA
Baron Davis entered the NBA with lots of confidence. He was the No. 3 pick by the New Orleans Hornets after being one of the best players in college basketball. So he felt he could have his way with Hall of Famer John Stockton of the Utah Jazz.
Big mistake. Davis quickly found out he was in a different league. And Stockton made him pay.
"My rookie year, I didn't start so I came off the bench," Davis said on the Paul Pierce podcast. "And I remember we was playing Utah and John Stockton ... This John Stockton. He ain't that tall. I'm like I'm going to pick this dude up full court."
Stockton is the NBA's all-time leader in assists but many forget about his defense. Davis fell victim to it when facing Stockton.
KEMP MAKES HIS CASE
Former NBA superstar Shawn Kemp was must-see television in the 1990s. His dunks were high-flying and acrobatic. At 6-foot-10, he could also shoot from the perimeter. And then there was his alley-oop connection with Seattle Supersonics teammate Gary Payton.
Despite all of this, only Payton is in the Hall of Fame. Kemp is still waiting on the call.
"I've always said that, those first eight or nine years that I had was pretty good, pretty solid," Kemp said on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I will tell you this, I'm a six-time All-Star. Those six games that I started, you know who I had to beat out. That's Charles (Barkley). That's Karl Malone. That's every year, so that's pretty consistent."
Kemp averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in 14 seasons. He led the Sonics to the 1996 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. Kemp's career took a bad turn when he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. From there, he battled weight and drug issues. He played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic before retiring in 2003.
"I will say this, me going through some problems and stuff that I went through in my career also hurts you in the end," Kemp said. "When you look at the good side of it and you compare the numbers, I'm right there with some of the best ones."
