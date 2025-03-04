Two-Time NBA Champion Explain Why He Nearly Fought Michael Jordan
Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell was in awe almost every time he faced Michael Jordan during his career.
Maxwell talked about Jordan's impressive athleticism in a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
"Jumping everywhere," Maxwell said. "Every time I turn around, I'm looking at the bottom of that [expletive] shoe. I ain't never seen a [expletive] just spin and jump at the same time. I mean, just gone."
Jordan was the master of getting in the head of opponents. Maxwell said Jordan took it too far once to the point of it almost starting a fight between them. Maxwell was one of the most feisty players in league history but teammates separated them before any punches were thrown.
This [expletive] spinned and dunked on me," Maxwell. He hit me on the [butt] when we was running down the court. That's when I grabbed him, `hey man, keep your hands to yourself. Do not touch me."
MUCH LOVE FOR RUTGERS STAR
Stephon Marbury and Jamal Crawford are known as among the best ball-handlers in NBA history.
As smooth as they were with the ball, both are in awe of college basketball's latest dribbling sensation. Rutgers guard Kiyomi McMiller is making a name for herself in the women's basketball world.
She has already caught the eyes of Marbury and Crawford. Marbury compares her to Dallas Mavericks standout Kyrie Irving.
“She’s different," Marbury said in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. "She’s definitely the Kyrie of college for sure. She’s out there doing different things. She’s basically doing whatever she wants to do. I can’t wait to see her in the WNBA.”
The women's game has gained interest with the emergence of players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Juju Watkins. You can add McMiller to that list. She is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists this season.
“Man, she’s just special," Crawford said. "The way she was moving, her movements—it looked identical to the style of play that I played. She’s just one of one.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
