Two-Time NBA Dunk Contest Champion Gushes Over Son's First College Start
Michigan State legend and former NBA player Jason Richardson received the ultimate treat Saturday.
His son, Jase, made his first start for the Spartans against Oregon. While replacing Jeremy Fears Jr., the younger Richardson scored a career-high 29 points in an 86-74 victory. The reaction from the father was priceless.
Here's a look:
EX-LOTTERY PICK OFFERS ADVICE TO YOUNGER GENERATION
Former NBA player Dennis Hopson was on the verge of reviving his career.
After winning a championship with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in 1991, he was traded to the Sacramento Kings. Hopson, the No. 3 pick in the 1987 draft, averaged 10.7 points and felt things were improving.
Then he left the NBA to play overseas.
"I was a young boy and I put my future in the hands of my agent," Hopson told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "If I could tell a young kid today, you've got to be in charge of your own personal growth. Do not put your future in nobody's hands but yours."
Hopson said he made the mistake of listening to his agent at the time despite former Ohio State teammate Brad Sellers taking him otherwise. Hopson missed out on an extended NBA career because of "greed."
"The Kings wanted to sign me to a one-year deal," Hopson said. "The agent that I had at that time, he wanted a multi-year contract. Brad Sellers was overseas at that time. He's calling me every other day telling me to take the one-year deal because you're going to be unrestricted after that. I think greed set in for my agent. Me as a young boy not knowing any better, I relied upon somebody else to make a decision and it wasn't the best decision to make. Had I stayed and played that year, who knows I could've got an offer sheet from somebody else and it could have gave me another five, 10, 12 years in the league."
