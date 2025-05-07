Back In The Day NBA

Tyrese Haliburton Shot Still No. 2 In Pacers Folklore To Reggie Miller Miracle

Unknown date, 1998; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller (31) on the court prior to a game against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers did the unthinkable by rallying from a seven-point deficit with 50 seconds remaining in Tuesday's win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2.

Still, Tyrese Haliburton's winning 3-pointer has nothing on what happened in Pacers history 30 years ago today. That's when Reggie Miller scored eight points in nine seconds to lead Indiana to a shocking victory against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals

As Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star wrote, Haliburton's shot was impressive but Miller remains atop Pacers folklore.

"What just happened? Something wild and unthinkable, though not quite Reggie Miller’s eight points in nine seconds against New York," Doyel wrote. "But then again. You know that Reggie Miller game was exactly 29 years and 364 days ago: May 7, 1995. Same NBA playoff round as this one: Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 1 that time, when Reggie scored those eight points in nine seconds at Madison Square Garden."





The Miller moment is why he is forever linked with filmmaker Spike Lee. The two jawed throughout the game but Miller got the last laugh when he gave Lee the choking gesture.

