Vernon Maxwell On Fight With Hakeem Olajuwon: `He Slapped The (Bleep) Out Of Me
Former player Vernon Maxwell was known as a tough guy who had a short temper during his playing days.
Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon was more of a gentle giant unless you ticked him off.
Maxwell got to see that side. The two were teammates with the Houston Rockets in the early 1990s, winning back-to-back titles in `94 and `95. During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Maxwell told the story of how he got into it with Olajuwon in the locker room.
"We was in Seattle," Maxwell said. "I'm having a bad first half, so I'm mad."
At one point, Maxwell is complaining about not getting the ball enough. That's when Olajuwon tried to calm "Mad Max."
Maxwell then basically told Olajuwon to mind his business
"I shouldn't have said that," Maxwell said. "He came in and put his hands on me. He slapped the (bleep) out of me ... Damn near killed me."
MAGIC REACTS TO BUZZER-BEATER
NBA great Magic Johnson was among those to react to Michigan State's dramatic victory on the road against Maryland Wednesday.
The Spartans won on a halfcourt, buzzer-beater by Tre Holloman. Johnson, who led Michigan State to a championship in 1979, was obviously thrilled with the shot.
Here's what Johnson posted on social media: "Tre Holloman hit a half court shot to seal the victory for my Spartans over Maryland on the road and I just started jumping up and screaming like a little kid. This is their third win in a row over a ranked opponent!"
