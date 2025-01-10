Video Collection Of LeBron James' Teammates Just May Have Solved G.O.A.T Debate
LeBron James' teammates may have disservice over the years in the greatest player of all time debate.
James and Michael Jordan are the two players most used in the discussions about the title of G.O.A.T. A video recently surfaced of James' teammates being asked the most popular question in NBA debates. It didn't end well for James, with four of his peers choosing Jordan.
Here are some of their answers:
Dwyane Wade: "Not taking anything away from LeBron, LeBron is amazing, but Michael Jordan is my G.O.A.T."
Anthony Davis: "Jordan ... It took (LeBron) seven more seasons (to pass Jordan for most 30-point games).
Ray Allen: "I think (LeBron) is certainly off the cuffs, he's certainly Top 5 of all time. But playing against him and MJ, for me, it's MJ all day long."
Iman Shumpert: "Like I said, you my dawg. Me and `Bron been in arguments about this."
In James' defense, there are probably plenty other teammates who would choose him. In this short sample size, Jordan wins in a 4-0 sweep.
HALL OF FAMER FACED RACISM IN HOMETOWN
Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins planned to attend North Carolina State out of high school.
He grew up nearly two hours away in Washington, N.C. Things changed when another school entered the picture at the last minute.
"Then the University of Georgia came out of nowhere," Wilkins said during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast. "So five other high school All-Americans, we all decided to go there together."
The decision led to Wilkins experiencing racism from the locals.
"When I made that decision, all hell broke loose," Wilkins said. "I got all Fs on my transcripts, paint poured on my mom's car and I had a cross burn in my yard."
It only got worse. Wilkins said the entire town turned against him.
"I got arrested the next day," said Wilkins, who spent most of his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks. "I'm coming out of a store and the gentleman said, `we've got to arrest you. We saw you steal a tape.' I'm like, `Why would I steal a $3 dollar tape? I've got $3,000 in my pocket. You kidding me?'
That was enough for the Wilkins family. After leaving the police station, they left the city behind and never looked back for several years.
"We left at 12 o'clock at night, the whole family," Wilkins said. "I didn't go back for 30 years until my high school coach (Dave Smith) passed."
